The National Trust has revealed a diverse range of tree planting projects as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

70 projects have been announced across the country, ranging in size from small-scale individual tree plantings where there is some significance to the property or landscape, to those where the trust will be recreating notable, historic, lost avenues of trees.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarlet oaks have been part of the Capability Brown-landscaped Petworth Park since the mid-18th century, when the 3rd Earl of Egremont began building the renowned collection of North American trees and shrubs.

View over the lake towards the Petworth House. Photo: National Trust/John Miller.

Over the past 200 years, many of the trees that formed part of the historic collection have been lost to time and storms.

The new trees will help to retain the character, dramatic vistas and rich autumn colour of this historic parkland – perhaps the best-preserved example of a Capability Brown-designed landscape.

Martyn Burkinshaw, gardens and outdoors manager at Petworth House and Park, said: “We want to ensure this incredible space is here for generations of people to enjoy in the future, but we’re also mindful of the pressures on the park that climate change is introducing.

“These North American scarlet oaks will be able to cope with a range of climatic conditions, and being young, they’ll be better placed to adapt to the changes as they grow.

Monument and Boat House at Petworth House and Park. Photo: National Trust/Laurence Perry.

“The oaks’ canopy will be beautiful too – in the autumn they produce bright red foliage.

“Our historic fallow deer herd will no doubt like the look of the trees, so we’ll be protecting them with special timber tree guards until they are strong enough to withstand the herd’s attention.”

Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is such a special moment for the UK, so I am delighted that the Trust is able to take part in the celebrations.

View from the path around the Concave (Waypoint 14) at Petworth House and Park. Photo: National Trust/Laurence Perry.

“By taking part in The Queen’s Green Canopy we’re able to mark this historic achievement whilst also creating a legacy for the future – a fitting tribute to Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of service to the country.”

John Deakin, head of trees and woodland at the National Trust, said: “There is something really special about marking national occasions like this year’s Jubilee through tree planting – knowing that the trees should grow and last for generations to come as a marker of a significant moment in history.

“Our support of The Queen’s Green Canopy has catalysed an ambitious programme to restore avenues, conserve ancient trees and protect some our ancient woodlands.”

Sir Nicholas Bacon, chairman of The Queen’s Green Canopy, said: “We are delighted the National Trust is marking this special occasion with such a wonderful range of unique and inspiring Jubilee tree planting projects.

“These trees will create a special legacy for the Trust as a way of honouring Her Majesty’s lifetime of service to the country, while also helping to showcase the range of beautiful places on our doorstep for people to explore.

“We are grateful to the National Trust for supporting this wonderful initiative in the Queen’s name, and we hope many people will be inspired to get involved.”