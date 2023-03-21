World Poetry Day: Famous poets from across history who have lived in Sussex

4 . William Blake (1757 - 1827)

Blake is now considered a seminal figure in the history of the poetry and visual art of the Romantic Age, regarded by later critics and readers for his expressiveness and creativity, and for the philosophical undercurrents within his work. Blake lived in Felpham and was tried for sedition in Chichester for the trivial offence of knocking the hat off an solider - of which he was found innocent. Photo: Hulton Archive