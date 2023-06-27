NationalWorldTV
Worried mum in fight for Horsham school placement for disabled son

A worried mum says she’s at the end of her tether over problems securing a secondary school placement for her disabled son.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 17:07 BST

Debbie Shuff says her son Oliver, 11, has a number of health problems and has an ‘education and health care plan’ in place and currently attends Leechpool Primary School in Horsham. West Sussex County Council funds transport to and from the school to their home in Henfield.

Oliver is due to start at Horsham’s Bohunt School in September but, says Debbie, the council is refusing to pay for transport.

"Oliver can’t do public transport,” said Debbie, who does not drive. “He would get absolutely mullered on a bus. It breaks my heart. He couldn’t handle it.”

Most Popular
Debbie Shuff and her son Oliver. Photo contributedDebbie Shuff and her son Oliver. Photo contributed
Debbie Shuff and her son Oliver. Photo contributed

She said the council has said it would fund transport if Oliver attends Shoreham Academy which is nearer to their Henfield home. “But,” said Debbie, “he hasn’t got a placement there.”

She said Bohunt had received Oliver’s education and health care plan in September last year and said it could meet Oliver’s needs. Oliver has since attended an induction day at Bohunt and Debbie has already bought his school uniform.

She also fears that if Oliver had to attend Shoreham, she would be unable to get to him if he became sick at school because there is only limited public transport in Henfield.

She said, at the moment, Oliver’s dad Gary works in Crawley and could reach Oliver quickly at school in Horsham, if necessary.

Oliver Shuff. Photo contributedOliver Shuff. Photo contributed
Oliver Shuff. Photo contributed

"I’m at the end of my tether,” said Debbie. “The council is discriminating against a disabled child. I have had a breakdown because of all this unnecessary stress. I’m absolutely wired, I’m physically and mentally exhausted.”

She said Oliver “is the most caring, loving little boy. He’s an absolute darling with all that he has gone through. I will fight for him to the end.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: "We are unable to comment on individual cases, but we understand the challenges that transport to school can bring for some and we try to support families wherever possible. We have a clear, published Home to School Transport Policy, which we follow. This policy states that where a child has an Education and Health Care Plan which means their needs are individually assessed, the council will provide transport to the nearest school that can meet the child’s needs."

