Incredible drone photos show an abseiling steeplejack at St Andrew's Church in West Tarring on Thursday morning (March 17).

Dan Tarrant, owner of Tarrant Specialist Earthing Contractors Limited — which has been involved in restoration works at Chichester Cathedral and dozens of churches across the country — said the works on the listed, 13th century building in Worthing were 'critical'.

He said these 'emergency' works came after a 'distressing' phone call from the church warden.

Spire repair works at 13th Century St Andrews Church in Tarring, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We've maintained the church for decades, doing general maintenance," he said.

"During the storm, masses of shingles have been ripped off from the spire itself, exposing the boarding beneath.

"It's really upsetting as it's such a beautiful building."

Instead of covering the church is scaffolding — a 'very expensive' method — a steeplejack was hired to abseil down the side of the church to start the repair works.

"The methods we use are far more cost efficient [and] far less intrusive," Dan said.

"Health and safety is paramount.

"You have to be very skilled. You need to know how to climb and abseil, as well as gain access to the spire.

"You then need to be a good craftsman. There are multiple techniques involved.

"It's not everyday you see someone climbing up the side of a church."

