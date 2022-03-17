The strike by the GMB union members in Commerce Way, Lancing, means there have been no refuse, recycling, green waste, commercial waste or bulky item collections since Monday (March 14).

"We are unable to offer a council tax refund in response to the industrial action," a spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Councils said today (Thursday, March 17).

Members of the GMB union, from the refuse, recycling and cleansing department, followed through with a threat to go on strike at the depot in Lancing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Only 15 per cent of council tax collected by Adur District Council and 13 per cent of the tax collected by Worthing Borough Council is retained by the councils, with the remainder being collected on behalf of West Sussex County Council, parish councils and the Office of the Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner.

"Council tax retained by Adur District Council and Worthing Borough Council is used to provide a wide range of services, with waste services only making up a small proportion of the total sum (approximately £15 per household per year).

"If anyone has any questions about the strike we're directing them to https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/bin-strike/faqs."

Whilst the industrial action continues, residents who have put bins out for collection, have been asked to 'put them back where you normally store them'.

