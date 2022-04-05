Neighbours Primrose, six, and Millie, seven, along with other children on their street, picked up litter for one hour last Thursday, and again on Monday, in an attempt to rid the streets of rubbish – and they hope to continue their efforts.

Their mums Tash Cocozza, 29, and Sarah Hazel Greene, 36, a care support worker, who live in Becket Road, said they were so proud of their daughters for wanting to help the environment.

Tash said: “Primrose was really upset about the bin strikes and seeing all of the overflowing bins. It has really made her realise how much rubbish and waste we produce and how important it is to clear it up.

The kids of Becket Road came together and picked up litter amid the bin strikes in Adur and Worthing

“I feel so proud of her for thinking about things bigger than herself. It’s not normal for six-year-olds to be able to think bigger than themselves all of the time.”

Sarah said: “I literally couldn’t be more proud of my daughter, Millie.

“We as a family are very passionate about the environment and the importance of making sure we all do our bit to protect the planet where we can.

“Millie loves animals and always thinks of unique ways to help where she can including wanting to make signs and banners and wanting to clear the beach when we next can.

The kids of Becket Road came together and picked up litter amid the bin strikes in Adur and Worthing

“If picking up litter from just our road can encourage others to do their bit then that would help immensely.”

Tash added Primrose has always cared about the environment.

She said: “Since the bin strikes, she has been noting all of the plastic build up from the businesses at the bottom of the road, seeing the whole street become really messy.

“One day when she was walking to school she just started to cry and asked if we could pick up some litter. She said she really wanted to help the planet and that it wasn’t acceptable of the road being that messy. She just wanted to be proud of the street she lives on.”

Primose putting rubbish into a binbag with her litter picker with her mum, Tash

Both Millie and Primrose said they loved picking up the litter as they both love the Earth and want to help save the planet.

Primrose said: “Litter picking made me feel magnificent and very happy. Please can everyone do it too so we can save the Earth.”

Millie added: “Doing this makes me feel that I am being kind to our planet and I want to do more. It is a really good idea and everyone should try it.”

The whole street came together in Becket Road to pick up some litter

Millie pictured dumping rubbish into a black bin bag with her mum, Sarah

Millie and Primrose picking up litter they found on the floor in Becket Road