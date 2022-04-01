Progress on resolving Adur and Worthing bin strike - but ‘simply the start of negotiations’

But one union representing workers has said it plans to continue the strikes until April 10, or maybe later.

GMB has asked for the public to be ‘supportive and understanding’ while strikes continue.

A meeting between GMB and Adur and Worthing Councils, chaired by ACAS (The Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service), took place on Thursday (March 31).

Rubbish piled up during the Adur and Worthing bin strike

Leaders of both Worthing Borough Council and Adur District Council, Kevin Jenkins and Neil Parkin, said progress was made towards a ‘joint recognition agreement’ which could put a legal obligation on the council to carry out formal talks and pay negotiations with both UNISON and GMB.

Further talks are scheduled for next week.

But UNISON, the union which is legally recognised by the council, has lodged a complaint about GMB’s actions to the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

UNISON’s refusal to formally liaise with GMB on Tuesday (March 29) resulted in talks being postponed.

Kevin Jenkins has called for the strikes to be paused.

He believes a pay rise of between 6- 12.7 per cent is ‘fair’ and says the striking refuse workers are ‘losing the goodwill of the public’.

“The TUC guidance is clear, that where an inter-union dispute arises, that any industrial action should pause, but this hasn’t been adhered to.

“We do need to see the GMB pause their industrial action.

“Adur and Worthing Councils have had a recognition agreement for many, many years with UNISON.

“Adur and Worthing Councils have enjoyed a good relationship with their staff and with UNISON and have not experienced any industrial action like this – in fact I don’t think anybody can think of when it last was.”

The council leader acknowledged that workers may be having issues but said the offer on the table surpassed that available in other areas.

Mr Jenkins said he ‘applauded’ residents for helping neighbours take rubbish to the tip and he thanked West Sussex County Council for extending opening hours.

He said external contractors would continue to ‘skim’ rubbish from communal bins at care homes and blocks of flats where accumulation ‘poses a high risk’.

Labour group leader Dr Beccy Cooper supports the strikes but wants to see all parties ‘get round the table’ to ‘resolve these issues’.

“If you are in a job where it’s minimum wage and also where the conditions in which you’re working are just not enjoyable or something you want to come to work to everyday, if you don’t feel your voice is heard, then we do support people’s right to strike,” she said.

“That doesn’t mean to say we don’t want it to be resolved.”

Hazel Thorpe, Lib Dem councillor for Tarring, also called for a pause to the strike.

“We empathise with those who perform an essential service on low wages and poor work conditions.

“We firmly believe that they [GMB] should be talking to council officers and suspending any further action so that their colleagues in UNISON can get on with their responsibilities to keep the public safe and healthy.

“Our residents, especially those living in flats, some of them in their nineties, have expressed their frustration and anger, as they don’t need the extra hassle of smelly bins .

“To our knowledge, the other union has negotiated a very sound deal for our staff, it is beyond belief that it is not good enough for the GMB too.”

A GMB spokesperson has said: “GMB and Adur and Worthing Councils agreed a staged approach to talks aimed at ending the bin dispute.

“We would ask the residents of Adur and Worthing to continue being understanding and supportive of our striking members as talks begin and develop.”

Mark Turner, GMB B50 branch secretary, welcomed the progress but said it was ‘simply the start of negotiations’.

“Any agreement will need to meet our members’ expectations and be agreeable to the council that it be good for the service going forward,” he said.

On Friday, the leaders of both councils issued a joint statement.

“We hope that the talks planned for next week will be attended by all sides and that further meaningful discussions can be had towards a resolution and an end to the strike,” it reads.