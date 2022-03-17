Worthing boy raises £2,200 for best friend after leukaemia diagnosis

Cameron Barker ran a mile a day in February, then did ten push ups and ten burpees to finish. He raised £2,200 for 11-year-old Milo Arnell, his best friend since playschool.

The pair live in the same road in Findon Valley and started at Bohunt School Worthing together in September.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Barker with his best friend Milo Arnell, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in December

Then Milo was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL) in December and spent seven weeks in hospital. He is now having chemotherapy twice a day and has three years of treatment ahead of him.

Philippa Barker, Cameron’s mum, said: “Cameron wanted Milo to have something nice to look forward to once he was feeling better. This was when Miles for Milo came about. My son does not run and is not into sport whatsoever, so this was a massive challenge for him.”

Philippa and her husband Joel Barker are incredibly proud of their son, who ran every day, in rain, wind and during the storm.

Philippa said: “He was very lucky to run with lots of different friends and family every day and created quite the following. On his last night, he had more than 50 people waiting to run his last mile with him. He did all this without one single moan and was so determined to do this challenge for his pal.”

More than 50 people were waiting to run Cameron's last mile with him

Joel said Cameron was thinking of Milo spending the money on a day out or even a holiday.

Helen Arnell, Milo’s mum, said it had been hard for Milo, who lost four stone and became so weak he was unable to walk.

He is unlikely to be able to go to school this year and has decided to spend some of the money on a computer, so he can do his schoolwork at home more easily.

Helen said: “He has bought a PC as he was desperate for one and we are setting up a desk for him in his room. He had an iPad from school but he was using it on his bed and it’s not ideal. Also, his eyesight has been affected so this will mean he is able to do his schoolwork and he said he can now do his GCSEs.”

At the moment, Milo is doing well and he has started weight-bearing again, so he is getting back on his feet. He is also starting to put weight back on again.

Helen said: “He fights and fights and he is getting his legs back.”

The family was grateful to the Grand Victoria Hotel in Worthing, which donated a new wheelchair in the new year when Milo was too weak to walk.

Helen said: “I couldn’t believe it. It was just so heartwarming. When we have finished with it, I will pass it on to Chestnut Tree House.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/miles-for-milo to make a donation.