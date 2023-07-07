Worthing care home's Walk and Wheel 2023 beats fundraising target for Alzheimer's Society

Staff and residents from a Worthing care home have beaten their target for Alzheimer's Society and raised hundreds of pounds with a sponsored walk to the seafront.

Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2023. Photo by Highgrove House / Submitted

A group of 42 people from Highgrove House Care Home, in Winchester Road, set off on Wednesday, June 28, and had a lovely walk to the beach.

The Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2023 followed a successful walk last year. A total of £710 has been raised, beating the £500 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Lisher, manager, said: "At Highgrove House, we care for and support residents to live well with dementia. Thank you to everyone who donated. We had some well-deserved whipped ice cream afterwards.

Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2023. Photo by Highgrove House / Submitted

"Father Tom, our home's vicar, and entertainers who visit the home came along to push the residents. It was a brilliant afternoon, with a medal ceremony to finish."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/highgrovehouse