Highgrove House Walk and Wheel 2022 followed the success of a similar event in 2021.
A team of 39 residents, relatives, friends and staff from Highgrove House, in Winchester Road, took part in the walk on Wednesday, July 13.
More than £740 was raised, smashing the £500 target set by manager Karen Lisher.
She said: "Following our success in 2021 with our Walk and Wheel, we repeated this event by walking and wheeling from our care home to the seafront, where we had refreshments, before returning home to a well-deserved ice cream.
"At Highgrove House, we care for and support residents who are living with dementia. We enjoyed the sea breeze and refreshments. We all had a fun, enjoyable afternoon."
Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/highgrovehouse to make a donation.