Worthing Community Awards are back for 2025, with new categories to celebrate outstanding contributions
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The brainchild of Melanie Peters, from Rocket Social Media, the awards were created in 2024 to recognise and celebrate the individuals and organisations who make outstanding contributions to the community in Worthing.
Melanie said: "The Worthing Community Awards are back, and following the success of the 2024 awards, we are thrilled to announce new categories such as the Young Community Hero Award and the Community Hero Award for Emergency Services.
"The 2024 awards were such a success that we are doing it again! We look forward to honouring the incredible people who dedicate their time and energy to making Worthing a better place, dedicated to my friend Millie Stoner, whose life was cut short from a brain tumour aged 18.”
The 2025 awards will feature an array of categories, each sponsored by local businesses and organisations committed to supporting the community.
The judging panel features Simon Margaraoli, managing director at Indigo Bar and Bistro and The Ardington Hotel, Worthing and Adur town crier Bob Smytherman, Billy & Beyond founder Nicci Parish and The Egremont owner Greg Grundy.
The event will take place on May 29 at Rooms Worthing, bringing together community members to celebrate the spirit of Worthing. This year's charity partner is Superstar Arts.
Nominations for the awards are now open, and Melanie encourages everyone to take part by recognising those who have made a difference in the community. To submit a nomination, visit www.worthingcommunityawards.co.uk/nominate
Categories include:
1. Disability Awareness Award, sponsored by George Dowell, owner of Worthing Football Club
2. Fundraiser of the Year, sponsored by Jim Jams Catering
3. Charity/Charitable Organisation of the Year, sponsored by VP Photography
4. Carer of the Year, sponsored by Roz Cloke from Partners in Wine
5. Young Carer of the Year, sponsored by Worthing Carpet Cleaning Company
6. Dad of the Year (in memory of David Sawyer), sponsored by FREUND
7. Mum of the Year, sponsored by Riverside South Downs
8. Best Sibling (in memory of Millie Stoner), sponsored by Enzo's Italian Restaurant
9. Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Worthing High School
10. Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Quality Kwik Dry Cleaners
11. Community Hero Award for Emergency Services, sponsored by A Star Group
12. Sports Team of the Year, sponsored by Fix Your iPhone
13. Community Hero Award, sponsored by James and James Estate Agent
14. Young Community Hero, sponsored by The Dharma Clinic
15. Outstanding Contribution to Worthing Award, sponsored by Worthing Pride
16. Judges Choice Award, sponsored by Pinnacle
Melanie said: "Join us in honouring the individuals and organisations that contribute to the vibrant tapestry of Worthing. Together, we can celebrate our community heroes!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.