Some people have experienced a loss of power in Worthing today (Tuesday, February 21).

According to UN Power Networks, ‘power was interrupted’ for customers in the Grafton Place area of Worthing at 11.23am.

It comes after a fault on a piece of electrical equipment which controls the power to local homes. The postcodes affected are BN11 1 and BN11 3.

A spokesperson added: “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and will reconnect supplies as soon as possible.”

A power cut has hit a small part of Worthing

A map on UN Power Networks’ website seemed to indicate that the outage was affecting Worthing Railway Station but narrowly missing the hospital. But the electricity company confirmed the railway station is not affected.

On the website, customers were told power will be back on between 3.30pm and 4.30pm. A notice read: “We may be able to get some customers on sooner.”

