Nicci Parish, founder of Billy and Beyond CIC, was greeted by paramedics who responded to the 999 call when her son Billy Mullin took MDMA on his 24th birthday.

South East Coast Ambulance Service arranged for an ambulance to be at the start of the walk, at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, and members of Worthing Hospital’s ITU team also showed their support along the way.

Nicci said: "Doing this journey was incredibly emotional but I am hoping it will raise lots of awareness on the dangers of recreational drugs. If it starts one conversation or makes someone think twice after hearing Billy’s story, it’s all worthwhile.”

The walk on Saturday, April 6, was in two stages, with a group off 33 people following a route that celebrated Billy's life and marked his premature passing.

The first section was from Brighton, where Billy was born, to Worthing, where he lived. The group gathered for refreshments at Worthing Hospital, where Billy was initially treated.

The second stint saw friends, family and supporters walk through London. Billy and Beyond was joined for the final few miles by the Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation to walk arm-in-arm to King's College, where both Billy and Dan lost their lives in the same unit after overdosing on MDMA.

Walker Samantha Lorraine Caiels said: “With a 14-year-old daughter, I truly believe knowledge is power. The work Nicci and the team at Billy and Beyond do is inspirational. That’s what moved me to take part.

"They have taken Billy’s story and created a community that allows children and young adults to have a safe space which promotes honesty, drug safety and awareness.”

Friends and family gathered outside the hospital by a hearse, donated by Ian Hart Funeral Service, where they listened to My Chemical Romance’s Welcome to the Black Parade, Billy’s funeral song.

It was an opportunity to reflect and the emptiness of the hearse emotively warned others of the risks taking recreational drug.

Amy Thorley, Billy and Beyond director, said: "The work Billy and Beyond does can save lives. As a mother of three teenagers, I know how vital it is to educate parents and young people about the dangers of drugs and give them the knowledge to make informed choices.”

Worthing Thunder basketball club offered their support, with senior and junior players joining the group at the hospital, and town crier Bob Smytherman saw them off at Worthing railway station.

Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation founder Fiona Spargo-Mabbs, whose 16-year-old son died on the same liver ward as Billy, met the group en route from Croydon, along with other supporters.

Walker Katie Mcfarlane said: "Educating people to save just a few is a huge inspiration. No matter what pain and heartache I go through, seeing others make a difference makes me want to do the same.”

A short service to remember Billy and Dan took place in the King's chapel at the end of the walk.

