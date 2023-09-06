A Worthing mum has successfully faced her extreme fear of heights in a fundraising challenge, to support her son’s school.

Veterinary surgeon Mariana Redpath, who has acrophobia – the extreme fear of heights – faced ‘one of my ultimate fears’ and bungee jumped at Brighton Marina on September 3. She was cheered on by her son, Alex, and his classmates at Chesswood Junior School.

"It was their love and support that allowed me to do this,” Mariana said. “It was their cheering that gave me strength.”

Mariana has so far raised more than £2,300 for the Worthing school – which has limited facilities for children with additional needs, including her eight-year-old son.

Mariana said it was an ‘incredible day’, adding: “I don't think I've ever faced a fear head on like that.

“We had a really relaxed time until the time of the jump was nearing. At this stage, I took myself away to calm my nerves. I was an absolute wreck!

“As I jumped (was slightly pushed) my last thought before I went into a full panic was 'it's for them'. I never thought in a million years I would manage something like this. I am undoubtedly proud of myself.”

Speaking before the challenge, Mariana said her son’s school is ‘at the heart of our community’ but was being hindered by a ‘lack of resources’.

She explained: "They had the right motivation, they are incredibly passionate people but are becoming frustrated because of budget cuts. They need to prioritise academia.

“They have got a huge percentage of SEND children there – 33 per cent. Not having facilities that are crucial to these kids is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Mariana said Chesswood currently has a ‘snowdrop room’ but it is lacking specialised equipment.

"They need a sensory room for children that are dysregulated,” she said. “What breaks my heart is that they are trying so hard and so committed to this but they can't do more without the funds.

"I didn't realise the situation so I really want to make a positive difference for those children."

Deputy headteacher Jeremy Himsworth expressed his gratitude.

He said: “We are extremely grateful for the fundraising efforts undertaken by Mariana. We took a small group of children to Brighton Marina to support her on the day of her jump.

"The children were really inspired by her bravery; overcoming a very clear fear to benefit others. The money raised will make a real difference for vulnerable children at a time where school budgets and resources are exceptionally stretched.”

Mariana said she is also grateful for all the ‘generous donations’ so far.

"That day allowed me a glimpse into the good these funds can bring, the sheer joy we can bring to some of these little ones,” she said.

"It will allow this brilliant team of people to do what they do best and help children. It was a privilege to see them in action on Sunday.”

The fundraiser will be kept open a few more weeks. To donate, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/chesswood-junior-school-the-big-jump

1 . Worthing mum cheered on by pupils as she faces extreme fear of heights Veterinary surgeon Mariana Redpath, who has acrophobia – the extreme fear of heights – was cheered on by her son, Alex, and his classmates at Chesswood Junior School as she faced ‘one of my ultimate fears’ and bungee jumped at Brighton Marina Photo: Mariana Redpath

2 . Worthing mum cheered on by pupils as she faces extreme fear of heights Veterinary surgeon Mariana Redpath, who has acrophobia – the extreme fear of heights – was cheered on by her son, Alex, and his classmates at Chesswood Junior School as she faced ‘one of my ultimate fears’ and bungee jumped at Brighton Marina Photo: Mariana Redpath

3 . Worthing mum cheered on by pupils as she faces extreme fear of heights Veterinary surgeon Mariana Redpath, who has acrophobia – the extreme fear of heights – was cheered on by her son, Alex, and his classmates at Chesswood Junior School as she faced ‘one of my ultimate fears’ and bungee jumped at Brighton Marina Photo: Mariana Redpath

4 . Worthing mum cheered on by pupils as she faces extreme fear of heights Veterinary surgeon Mariana Redpath, who has acrophobia – the extreme fear of heights – was cheered on by her son, Alex, and his classmates at Chesswood Junior School as she faced ‘one of my ultimate fears’ and bungee jumped at Brighton Marina Photo: Mariana Redpath