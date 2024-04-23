Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Lottery announced in February that it was hunting for a missing winner of the ‘Set For Life’ draw-based game – which entitles the ticket holder to £10K a month for one year.

Players were urged to ‘check and double-check’ their tickets for the ‘chance to claim this life-changing prize’. The lucky ticket-holder was given until July 23, 2024 to claim their prize.

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, confirmed on Tuesday (April 23) that it had received a claim for the prize from a ticket bought in the Worthing district for the Set For Life draw on January 25.

A spokesperson for The National Lottery said: “As with all major prizes, this Set For Life prize claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the games rules terms and conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

"Subject to validation, the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Allwyn’s Winners’ Advisers.

“Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.”

There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public, The National Lottery said.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor, said: “We are absolutely delighted that this lucky ticket-holder has come forward and claimed their prize. What an incredible opportunity this life-changing win presents, just imagine the possibilities for them for the next 12 months and beyond.

“It’s now our job to support the ticket-holder through the process – we support each and every National Lottery winner in the same way – and we will do this as quickly as possible to ensure they can very soon begin to enjoy their life-changing win.”

Set For Life is a draw-based annuity game from The National Lottery, launched in March 2019, that offers a top prize of £10K a month for 30 years when the five main numbers and the Life Ball are matched. Players can win £10K a month for a whole year by matching the five main numbers.

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

The spokesperson added: “With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].

“Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk. Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk

“By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small –having been made across the UK to date.”