Dan, a popular young motorcyclist, died at the age of 25, days after a collision on the A259 at Portslade in March.

A month on, dozens of motorbikes travelled through Brighton, Shoreham and Lancing before ending up at Worthing Crematorium for the funeral.

Dan's father, Paul, was expecting around 150 bikers to escort Daniel in his motorcycle and sidecar hearse.

"This will a collection of friends, family, colleagues and people that didn't even know him," Paul said.

"That's what the biker community is all about.

"We are a family-orientated community in the biking world and get together to get together to help each other out.

"It should be quite a spectacle."

Lancing-born Dan, who was living in Brighton, has been remembered as a popular man, who was passionate about motorbikes. He had been planning to get married to his fiancée, Eden.

Close friends of Dan have since set up a fundraiser to help the family pay funeral costs. More than £7,800 has been raised, so far. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

Two of Dan's friends, John Kitchener and Tom Nash, organised a successful fundraising event — and motorbike ride-out — at the North Star pub, in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, earlier this month.

Paul said: "The ride we did a couple of weeks ago was a sombre occasion but it was a celebration."

The North Star will be hosting a party after the funeral for those who knew and loved Dan.

Speaking last month, Paul said: "The outpouring of support and love is mindblowing. It has helped tremendously.

"In these circumstances, people always say he lit up a room when we walked in but he [Dan] really did.

"He would go out of his way to do anything to help somebody.

"You couldn't help but like him. I'm so incredibly proud to call him my son."

