Dan Kinsella, 25, was involved in a collision on the A259 at Portslade last Wednesday morning (March 16). He died from his injuries, in hospital, on Friday afternoon.

Close friends of Dan have since set up a fundraiser to help the family pay funeral costs. More than £6,400 has been raised, so far. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

Lancing-born Dan, who was living in Brighton, has been remembered as a popular man, who was passionate about motorbikes.

Dan Kinsella, 25, died days after a collision on the A259 at Portslade

He had been planning to get married to his fiancée, Eden.

"They were such a perfect couple," Dan's dad, Paul. said: "They bounced off each other.

"That's been ripped away from them."

Dan also leaves behind a younger brother, Cieran, 22. Their older sister, Naomi Lucia, died through illness eight years ago, aged 21.

Paul said: "The outpouring of support and love is mindblowing. It has helped tremendously.

"The immediate family have been amazing. We've always got on well with Daniel's friends, who we've known for years.

"We've had massive support from the motorcycle group that we were all in."

Two of Dan's friends, John Kitchener and Tom Nash, have organised a fundraising event — and motorbike ride-out — at the North Star pub, in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on Saturday, April 9.

From 6pm, there will be a live band and a raffle, with grand prizes and vouchers on offer. Local businesses are also supporting the event, which is being run to support Dan's partner and the rest of the family.

"It's not a memorial, it's a celebration," Paul said. "Some of the donations and prizes are absolutely unbelievable.

"I want as many people there as possible.

"A lot of people knew Daniel. We've had an awful lot of donations from people that didn't even know him.

"It's something good coming out of something so bad, which is a comfort."

Paying tribute to his son, Paul said Dan was 'such a genuine, big hearted, kind and caring soul'.

He added: "In these circumstances, people always say he lit up a room when we walked in but he really did.

"He would go out of his way to do anything to help somebody.

"You couldn't help but like him. I'm so incredibly proud to call him my son."

Paul said motorbikes were his son's 'work and hobby'.

"He was also passionate about being an organ donor," Paul said. "He had signed up about ten different times, in different ways. It wasn't just a one off thing.

"He went through the scouting system and got his gold Duke of Edinburgh award. He helped others get through that as well.

"Parental bias aside, he was just one of the nicest, most caring people ever."

Paul is also planning to arrange a motorbike escort for Dan's funeral — the date of which is yet to be confirmed.

"I want to make it the biggest one Sussex has ever seen," Paul said. "It will be quite an event. "

In the meantime, Dan's friend, John, will be having his head shaved and legs waxed at the fundraising event next month.

He said: "We want to give him the best send off possible.

"We went to the gym together and, as we are both into motorbikes, went to a few meets together.

"He was very well liked, that's for sure.

"He was a kind, giving man.

"He loved riding his motorbike and was quite wild.

"He helped everyone out he could."