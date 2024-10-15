Worthing schoolgirl in DIY sleepout challenge to raise funds for homeless charity

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 15:31 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 16:04 BST
A nine-year-old girl from Worthing will build and sleep in her own shelter to raise awareness and funds for a homeless charity.

Poppy Harlow has decided to hold her own garden 'Sleep Out' in aid of Turning Tides.

"She will be designing a shelter, and giving up her bed for the night, in exchange for a sleeping bag in the garden on October 27,” Poppy’s mum, Nancy said.

"We are so proud of Poppy. She has always had questions about homelessness from a young age and has spent time writing letters, making up parcels and even using her birthday money to buy blankets that she hands out in town.

Poppy Harlow has decided to hold her own garden 'Sleep Out' in aid of Turning Tides. Photo contributedPoppy Harlow has decided to hold her own garden 'Sleep Out' in aid of Turning Tides. Photo contributed
Poppy Harlow has decided to hold her own garden 'Sleep Out' in aid of Turning Tides. Photo contributed

"Poppy wanted to take part in the Sleep Out held at Worthing Fire Station on the 26th, but as we aren't here that night, she asked if she could create her own.”

Poppy hopes her challenge will encourage others to organise their own DIY sleepout.

She added: “I want to raise money for Turning Tides because I always think it must be really tough if you don't have a warm and safe place to live. I think it must be really sad to be ignored and not noticed.

“I want to make a difference, even if that is raising enough money for a hot dinner. I feel nervous about sleeping outside in the cold, but I'm lucky that I only have to do it for one night!"

If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/poppy-sleeps-out

