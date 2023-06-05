​A new exhibition is being held on Worthing seafront at the West Buildings Shelter entitled ‘The Stations’.

The exhibition, featuring photography by artist and campaigner Marksteen Adamson, is a unique project tracing the journey of refugees, provoking reflection and calling for a response from those more fortunate.

Drawing on the emotional suffering represented by the traditional 14 ‘Stations of the Cross’ it encapsulates the experiences and stories of refugees throughout their harrowing journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being exhibited in venues across the country, resident Rod Thick worked with the Catholic Parish of Lancing and Worthing to bring the intimate black and white portraits to Worthing for the very first time.

Resident Rod Thick pictured with the exhibition

Rod said: “I support refugees and asylum seekers, and hope this exhibition will highlight the stories of individuals, desperate situations and the long journeys people take in search of a better and safer life. We are really happy to see this exhibition in Worthing.”

HAVE YOU READ? Worthing house fires: Everything we now know about incidents involving row of terraced properties

In this exhibition, against the backdrop of Worthing’s beautiful coastline, the viewer gets a personal insight into refugees' experiences and surroundings, and gains a sense of hope, fear, and fortitude in the face of upheaval. All of the photographs were taken in Lebanon and Calais, France, which capture the daily lives of refugees and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Rita Garner, Worthing Cabinet Member for Culture & Leisure said: “Firstly, I'd like to say a huge thank you to Rod and Colonnade House for bringing this exhibition to Worthing.

The intimate black and white portraits are now on display

“The touching, thought-provoking portraits and accompanying information raise issues we can all engage with. We want to send out the message that refugees are welcome here.”

The exhibition will be on show in Worthing until summer this year.