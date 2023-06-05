Emergency service crews were pictured attending a fire in Carnegie Road shortly before 7am on Sunday (June 4).
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5.06am this morning to reports of a fire involving properties on Carnegie Road in Worthing.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Worthing and Littlehampton to the scene along with crews from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.”
Upon arrival, crews were faced with a fire within the roof space of a row of terraced properties, the fire service said.
The spokesperson added: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the fire under control to prevent it spreading further.
“The fire was of accidental ignition and fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident.
“All of the homes were fitted with smoke alarms and residents were able to safely make their way out of their homes quickly.”