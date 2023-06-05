Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing house fires: Everything we now know about incidents involving row of terraced properties

A fire – which spread across a row of terraced properties in Worthing – was of accidental ignition, it has been confirmed.
By Sam Morton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:04 BST

Emergency service crews were pictured attending a fire in Carnegie Road shortly before 7am on Sunday (June 4).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5.06am this morning to reports of a fire involving properties on Carnegie Road in Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Worthing and Littlehampton to the scene along with crews from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.”

House fire in Carnegie Road, WorthingHouse fire in Carnegie Road, Worthing
House fire in Carnegie Road, Worthing

Upon arrival, crews were faced with a fire within the roof space of a row of terraced properties, the fire service said.

The spokesperson added: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the fire under control to prevent it spreading further.

“The fire was of accidental ignition and fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident.

“All of the homes were fitted with smoke alarms and residents were able to safely make their way out of their homes quickly.”

House fire in Carnegie Road, WorthingHouse fire in Carnegie Road, Worthing
House fire in Carnegie Road, Worthing

House fire in Carnegie Road, WorthingHouse fire in Carnegie Road, Worthing
House fire in Carnegie Road, Worthing
Related topics:West Sussex FireLittlehampton