Worthing students help create vibrant window display for Marie Curie’s flagship Great Daffodil Appeal

Davison High School's Design and Technology Club

The display at the shop in New Road, in the Tesco Extra complex, was features daffodil dresses and tote bags, plus a host of other daffodil-themed items.

Lisa Sleight, manager, said: "We love taking part in the Great Daffodil Appeal, it allows us to be even more creative with our window displays, which we hope will encourage people to come in and pick up one of our iconic daffodil pins or bag a bargain.

"Pupils from Davison High School for Girls have helped with our window displays for a number of years and we were delighted with the outfits and bags they created this year.

This year's window at the Marie Curie shop in Durrington is particularly vibrant

"As well as our donated goods, we also have a range of Great Daffodil Appeal branded items for sale and a bespoke collection designed by Emma Lawrence for Marie Curie. By supporting your local Marie Curie shop you’re helping provide vital care and support.”

Marie Curie cares for people in their homes and at its hospices, whatever their illness, bringing clinical care, comfort and emotional support to individuals facing end of life and those close to them.

Sarah Baumann, subject leader of design and engineering at Davison, said: "We were pleased to support the Marie Curie shop in Durrington again in 2024. Pupils from years seven and eight were asked to design outfits and tote bags as part of their Design and Technology Club and their designs for the window display this year are particularly vibrant.