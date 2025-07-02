Frustrated town centre businesses have reacted with 'extreme disappointment' to news the Worthing Heat Network build will continue through the crucial summer period.

There had been talk of a pause for the pivotal summer holiday season but delays caused by a burst water main mean Hemiko is returning to the original programme and working through August.

Worthing BID was 'extremely disappointed' to learn Hemiko will be continuing with disruptive infrastructure works during the summer holidays – a time the developer has acknowledged as 'pivotal' for the town.

Hannah Manzaroli, BID manager, said: "This is deeply frustrating. We entered discussions in good faith and were reassured that the summer holidays would be protected — for the sake of our businesses and our town.

South Street, Worthing

"To now be facing disruption during such a crucial trading window is incredibly disheartening. Our traders deserve better. We’ll continue to stand up for them, keep them informed, and do all we can to drive footfall and energy into Worthing over the summer.”

During many hours of in-depth and constructive meetings, Hemiko gave clear assurances it would avoid working during the peak summer trading period.

Hannah said the news this would not how happen had come as a huge blow to the local businesses, many of which have faced years of ongoing challenges – from the pandemic and economic pressures to long-term regeneration disruption.

While Hemiko has suggested financial compensation may be considered, Worthing BID has made the decision to step away from involvement in those discussions.

Warwick Street, Worthing

Hannah explained: "As a representative body, we feel it would be a conflict of interest to be part of any compensation process that might limit our ability to speak freely and advocate fully on behalf of our levy payers.

"This was a moral decision, and one we believe is in the best interests of the businesses we represent. Our priority remains supporting the town centre and doing everything we can to mitigate the impact of these works."

Despite the setback, Worthing BID is moving forward with a packed summer events programme and its Love Worthing campaign, designed to boost the town’s visibility, bring people together, and champion the brilliant local businesses.