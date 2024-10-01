Worthing Wheel could return to our seafront in 2025
In fact, Worthing Borough Council said it was open to all suggested seafront attractions.
A spokesman said: “The new wheel on Worthing seafront proved popular with residents and tourists alike during 2024, despite a typically mixed British summer.
“It's likely that we will be looking to build on this success as we head into 2025. At this stage, we have no set plans and welcome all potential attraction operators to get in touch.”
The 44-metre wheel was erected between Worthing Pier and the Lido, and allowed users to see up to ten miles in all directions.
It was put up in June and took customers up into the air for the last time on Saturday, September 21, after a three-month run.
It had been suggested the wheel could be in place until November, and on social media some people asked why it had been taken down ‘early’.
The council spokesman clarified the arrangement with this year’s operator meant the wheel could be on our coastline up until November - but this wasn’t a definitive date for the attraction to leave.
