The 44-metre attraction between Worthing Pier and the Lido, allowed users to see up to ten miles in all directions, Worthing Borough Council said.

It was put up in June and took customers up into the air for the last time on Saturday (September 21).

A council spokesperson said when it was erected: “The attraction opened for customers on Tuesday 24th June 2024 following the completion of all the necessary safety checks.

"This type of observation wheel is remarkably quiet. The wheel is powered by electricity and is no louder than an electric car driving along a road.

"The observation wheel is mainly white with 27 red open-air 'gondolas'. Only white lights are used on the wheel.”

Worthing wheel The giant wheel on Worthing seafront

