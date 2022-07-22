Worthing Borough Council said on Tuesday (July 19) that a ‘small number’ of dead birds were found at Brooklands Park.

In a statement on Tuesday, the council said it was ‘not yet clear exactly what has caused the deaths’. However, as a precaution, the Government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was notified, ‘in case it involves avian influenza’.

A council spokesperson added: “If avian influenza is the cause, the risk to the health of the general public is very low. But as a precaution it is important you do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds you find.

A ‘small number’ of dead birds were found at Brooklands Park. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“If you find any dead wild birds in any location, including swans, ducks, geese, gulls, or birds of prey, please report to Defra as soon as possible.

“Anyone who spots any dead birds should call the Defra Hotline on 03459 33 55 77.”

In an update on Friday, the council said nothing had changed in regards to the investigation of the cause of the deaths, but stressed that remains ‘a very low risk to humans’.

Meanwhile, Defra said it was ‘unable to comment on individual reports of dead birds’.

The birds’ deaths came amid record-breaking temperatures in the UK, which killed more than 50 fish in the lake at Brooklands Park. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson said: “Where dead or sick wild birds are reported to the Defra helpline we will investigate as necessary as part of our disease surveillance work.

“Results for dead wild birds that have tested positive for avian influenza are routinely published on gov.uk here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/avian-influenza-in-wild-birds.”

The birds’ deaths came amid record-breaking temperatures in the UK, which killed more than 50 fish in the lake at Brooklands Park.

West Sussex fire crews arrived at the park on Monday afternoon to aerate the water in an effort to prevent future deaths of wildlife, as the heatwave ‘deprives the water of oxygen’.

Worthing Borough Council said the change in weather ‘has lessened the problem’ and the increased wind is ‘powering the windmills for our own pumps’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

On Friday, Worthing Borough Council said the change in weather ‘has lessened the problem’ and the increased wind is ‘powering the windmills for our own pumps’.

The council said nothing had changed in regards to the investigation of the cause of the deaths, but stressed that remains ‘a very low risk to humans’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

