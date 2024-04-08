'Worthing's Forrest Gump': Hardest Geezer Russ Cook is guaranteed a hero's welcome when he returns to Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After more than a year out in Africa, Russ completed his incredible run across the entire length of the continent from south to north on Sunday (April 7).

Russ, 26, was joined by dozens of his social media followers for the final leg of his journey in the Tunisian countryside.

In an interview, televised on Sky News, Russ said: “It’s totally bananas to me, the amount of people that have been following and have come out to support me. It would be awesome to get people moving more.

Russ ‘The Hardest Geezer’ Cook has done Worthing proud – and he is sure to receive a hero’s welcome when he returns to Sussex. (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)

"I’m a big believer in sport, in general. It changed my life so I’d love for people to be inspired or motivated to go out running or take part in any kind of sport.”

Russ is the first person ever to run the entire length of Africa. Starting in South Africa in April 2023, he ran 29 miles a day through 16 countries – raising more than £700,000 for charity. This is why we think he should be a shoe in for the BBC Sport Personality of the Year.

Russ was asked on Good Morning Britain if there was ever a moment where he thought: ‘I can't carry on’. He replied: “Nah, I always knew, It was inevitable. I just needed to keep plugging away, one step at a time. Eventually it would get done.”

The social media star’s challenges included crossing the Sahara Desert. Followers were glued to his progress across social media channels as he navigated injury, robbery, kidnapping and more.

Worthing's Russ Cook (C-L) runs, with supporters who joined him for the final leg of the 16,000km challenge to run the length of Africa from South Africa's Cape Agulhas to Tunisia's Cape Angela to raise money for charity, in town of Ghazela, north east of Tunis on April 7, 2024. (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)

The scariest moment for Russ during his challenge to run the length of Africa was ‘being driven into the jungle’ in the Congo. The ultrarunner said: “I was thinking I was about to die.”

One thing is for sure – Russ will receive a hero’s welcome when he returns to Worthing. Here are some of the comments from readers of the Worthing Herald:

– Yvonne Kendall-Rosenberg: “Fantastic! Worthing needs to make a big fuss of this guy!”

– Tessa Louise Blewett: “Amazing! Well done, Worthing is very proud of you!”

– Lynn Burton: “Wow what an incredible achievement, well done. Definitely needs to be celebrated.”

– Jillie Green: “Super human, incredible determination. Thank you.”

– Zoë Stannard: “Was hoping there would be an amazing finishing line in Worthing we could all greet him at? Well done Russ, local legend.”

– Nikki Bothwell: “He definitely needs good home coming. Well Done.”

– Keith Sivyer: “Unbelievable achievement Russ. Really well done and welcome home to our town Worthing.”

– Simon Margaroli: “I would like to arrange a welcome home party in Steyne Gardens to celebrate this world first – [email protected].”

– Des Jupp: “Worthing’s own Forrest Gump.”

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, had a big part to play in helping Russ complete his astonishing challenge.

After visa complications, the 26-year-old revealed the mission was under threat in January. Tim revealed that he was the person to secure Russ’ visa, after the runner had previously been advised to avoid travelling through Algeria by the UK Foreign Office over safety concerns.

The MP said: “Huge congratulations to Worthing’s own ‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook who has just become the first person to run the whole length of Africa from the southernmost tip of South Africa to the most northerly tip of Tunisia.

"That is the equivalent distance of 360 marathons, and he has completed it in 352 days not without some mishaps, the latest being refused a visa to enter Algeria until we were able to intervene with the Embassy in London and they eventually welcomed him in with open arms.

“Russ’ social media handle ‘Hardest Geezer’ is clearly an understatement, and this is only the latest of some incredible long-distance endurance feats he has completed around the world. He is raising money for good causes and at the time of writing had hit over £750,000 – there is still plenty of time to donate to help him reach his ultimate £1m target at www.givestar.io/gs/PROJECTAFRICA.”

Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, also praised Russ.

He said: “We are impressed. This is a great achievement. Congratulations to Russ and to all his team. They endured much; he kept at it: the fundraising. has been great too.”

Russ’ old school, Worthing High, also hailed his ‘incredible achievement’.

A post on X read: “Worthing High is so proud of what you have accomplished and can’t wait for you to come and share it with your old secondary school and inspire the next!”

Worthing Borough Council gave the local runner ‘huge congratulations’ on becoming the first person to run the full length of Africa.

A spokesperson said: “Russ has been documenting his amazing journey online, which has been full of highs and lows and has so far managed to raise more than £600,000 for two charities, The Running Charity and Sandblast.

"The Running Charity harnesses the power of running to help people experiencing homelessness or managing complex needs, and Sandblast is devoted to raising awareness of the Saharawis of Western Sahara and empowering them through creative educational projects.

"News outlets from around the world have been covering Russ’ mission, dubbed Project Africa, which has seen him push his body to the limit and raise valuable funds for two great causes.

