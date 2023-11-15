Foxy Ladies Running Club is going on tour, with nearly 40 members leaving their Worthing base to head to Spain for the Benidorm Half 2023.

It all started with just one runner, Linda Eade, who wanted to take part in a half marathon in Spain. Then she mentioned it to a couple of friends at the club and the rest is history.

Linda said: "It started out as just myself wanting to run one in Spain but now I have nearly 40 other ladies coming with me to run. I asked five of my running buddies to join me and within a couple of weeks, the word had got round and the numbers rose.

"Each and every runner will have varying paces but that will not stop each of us giving endless support and encouragement on the day, that’s what makes this club so special.

Linda Eade, who set the ball rolling for the Benidorm Half 2023

"Our running club is such an inspirational club in that it promotes so many good things, health and fitness, mental health, confidence and ability in what someone can achieve and social and friendships."

The ladies have had t shirts designed with the words 'Foxy’s on Tour’ inscribed on the back and they will wear these to the airport, as most will be wearing the official club running shirts on the day of the run.

Linda said: "I personally joined the club as a friend was already a member and seriously thought I would only last one session as I hate exercise but now five years on at the age of 61, I am still running and have a vast number of official runs under my belt, two half marathons, the Great South and an array of 10k and 5k. If I can do it, anyone can and the Foxy club help you believe that it can be done.

Foxy Ladies Running Club's 2024 calendar

"Julia Griggs, the founder and owner of the club inspires everyone in the club to do what you can at your own pace with no pressure and her team of run leaders give so much encouragement and support that we all want to do it.

"Not only is it a running club but it’s a 'family’ and not only have I personally improved my fitness, the running helps with my anxiety and fear of being in big groups of people, and more importantly the friendships that I have and other members have made is one of the reasons Foxy Ladies is an incredible club."