‘Worthing’s hardest geezer’ nears end of incredible 351-day run across length of Africa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Russ, 26, who has been running for more than 350 days in an extraordinary series of marathons, is currently in the Tunisian countryside on the final leg of his journey today (Sunday, April 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His large online following has grown on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X since he started running by taking part in the Brighton half marathon. People can donate to Russ’s charity fundraiser at givestar.io/gs/PROJECTAFRICA.

Russ ‘The Hardest Geezer’ Cook from Worthing is nearing the end of of run across the entire length of Africa. Photo: contributed

Russ said on X on Saturday, April 6: “16,250km, 351 days, 385 marathons, 16 countries, £574k raised for charity. We’ve come a long way. One last push tomorrow for the record book.” At 9.27am today he said: “Can’t believe it’s nearly over. See you at the shell garage soon boys and girls.”

His map shows that he is aiming to reach the finish line in Ras Angela later today. His fundraiser is for The Running Charity and Sandblast, which provides educational events about Saharawi people, as well as creative and skills development projects in Saharawi refugee camps.