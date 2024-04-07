‘Worthing’s hardest geezer’ nears end of incredible 351-day run across length of Africa
Russ, 26, who has been running for more than 350 days in an extraordinary series of marathons, is currently in the Tunisian countryside on the final leg of his journey today (Sunday, April 7).
Sussex World has previously reported that social media star Russ has attracted fans across the world for his extreme physical feats.
His large online following has grown on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X since he started running by taking part in the Brighton half marathon. People can donate to Russ’s charity fundraiser at givestar.io/gs/PROJECTAFRICA.
Russ said on X on Saturday, April 6: “16,250km, 351 days, 385 marathons, 16 countries, £574k raised for charity. We’ve come a long way. One last push tomorrow for the record book.” At 9.27am today he said: “Can’t believe it’s nearly over. See you at the shell garage soon boys and girls.”
His map shows that he is aiming to reach the finish line in Ras Angela later today. His fundraiser is for The Running Charity and Sandblast, which provides educational events about Saharawi people, as well as creative and skills development projects in Saharawi refugee camps.
Sussex World previously reported that Russ has completed a marathon on crutches, run a marathon while drinking a beer after each mile and has been buried alive for a week. Russ also became the first person to run from Asia to London in 2019.
