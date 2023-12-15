Eastbourne pop culture event Wyntercon is set to leave the town after ten years and will be heading to Hastings for 2024.

Wyntercon celebrated its tenth year in Eastbourne with an action packed family friendly event.

However, Wyntercon founder Andy Kybett, announced that the event will be leaving the town and heading to Hastings for 2024.

Andy said: “The tough decision to relocate for WynterCon XI was driven primarily by the unsustainable increases in our venue costs. Our hire costs for Eastbourne's Winter Garden, our traditional venue, suffered a steep increase of 58 per cent in 2023.

Eastbourne pop culture event Wyntercon is set to leave the town after ten years and will be heading to Hastings for 2024. Picture: Jon Rigby

"The fees quoted for returning in 2024 took a further 33 per cent leap. Despite our best efforts to negotiate over the last two months, the increase in hire fees stood firm. As an event that prides itself on raising funds for a local Eastbourne charity whilst keeping our ticket prices accessible, incurring almost £25,000 in venue costs alone is simply not viable.

The event will be heading to East Sussex College in Hastings for 2024 and Andy said that he is looking forward to the upcoming event.

He added: "When seeking a new home for WynterCon, East Sussex College - Hastings Station Plaza Campus emerged as a beacon of support and enthusiasm. Their team is instrumental in facilitating what we hope will be a seamless transition to the new venue, bringing a blend of professionalism and warmth.

"Every venue has its own unique challenges, but with the collaborative spirit shown by the College, we're confident in overcoming them together.”

Andy is also hoping that the move will help attract new faces and supporters in Hastings.

He said: "Change is an integral part of growth, and WynterCon is no exception. As we embark on this new chapter, we're cognisant of the mixed emotions it may bring. Sadly, moving away from Eastbourne might mean losing some of our long-time supporters. However, we also see this as an opportunity to welcome new faces in Hastings, broadening our community.