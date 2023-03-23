Yapton woman to run London marathon despite being told she'd never run again

Gemma Early, from Yapton, has set out on a quest to conquer the London Marathon this year, despite being told she’d never run again after major surgery.

This isn’t the first time the 40-year-old has proven doubters wrong. 22 races into her extensive marathon career, she went under the knife for back surgery, and doctors told her she’d never cross the finish line again. Later that year, she finished her 23rd marathon, and went on to finish 34 more, before an operation in 2019 kept her off the running tracks for 4 years.

Now though, she’s back. And she’s keen to make good on the habit of a lifetime – even if it’s set to be harder this time around. “After the surgery, it took about a year to recover. I was in a wheelchair for some time, and I had to teach myself to walk again,” Mrs Early said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m a very different runner now, to what I was. I hate it when people say ‘how fast can you run?’ or ‘what time are you going for?’ because I can’t do that anymore. My whole gait has changed. My leg is heavy, I can’t stride out like I used to. I used to run a marathon a month, and I’ve had to accept that my body can’t do that anymore, but I do think I’ll be able to do a couple a year.”

Gemma Early hopes to run the London Marathon this year, despite extensive surgery in 2019

Despite all those set-backs, Gemma never gave up hope of running again. "Running was my saviour – I suffered with depression earlier in my life and running was always my outlet. Going through the surgery and then trying to recover, my thought process was always ‘I’m going to get back to this in some shape or form.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t take lightly to being told I’ll never do something. I like to prove people wrong – it’s a challenge for me.”

In order to raise funds for Deaf Action, her chosen charity, Mrs Early will be running a charity fashion show on April 15, at Angmering Community Centre. Kicking off at 2pm, she hopes the show will showcase a range of garments which guests will be able to buy after the show ends.

To find out more and donate, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad