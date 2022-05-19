Harry Candler took part in the charity swimathon on Sunday, May 8. He said he was keen to participate after seeing his brother swim in the event in 2018.

Harry, who is a member of Littlehampton Swimming Club, completed the 2.5km individual swim – 100 lengths – in 59 mintues and 59 seconds.

He has so far raised just over £430 for both charities and challenged himself to swim the last length in butterfly.

Harry, who attends Rustington Community Primary School, said: “I wanted to take part in the swimathon to raise money because I really love swimming and I wanted to challenge myself.

“I wanted to do it in an hour but I managed to do it in slightly under an hour.

“Next year I would love to try and do the 5km swim.”

His mum, Lauren Candler, co-owns a private swim school and his dad, Dave Candler, is chief executive of the Swimming Teachers Association.

They said: “We are incredibly proud of Harry’s determination and desire to raise money for these great causes whilst doing something that he loves.”

Littlehampton Wave was among 63 Freedom Leisure swimming pools hosting a Swimathon. They attract more than 700,000 swimmers across the UK each year, to raise much needed funds for Marie Curie and Cancer Research UK.