A team from Southwick 1882 Youth FC joined garden designer Kate Orchard, a volunteer at the MS centre, and Owen Alvares, botanical horticulturist from Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, for a day of gardening.

Kerry Stanton, club secretary, said they did an amazing job weeding, raking, mowing, clearing and sowing seeds.She added: "We have all really enjoyed helping out. We are proud to call ourselves a community club not just a football club. Here's to the next volunteering day."

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southwick 1882 Youth FC at Sussex MS Centre with garden designer Kate Orchard and Owen Alvares, botanical horticulturist from Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, for a day of gardening

Kate, who runs Orchard Gardens, said many of the team were gardening for the first time and they did great work.

She added: "We’re really excited to help with the Sussex MS Centre garden. We hope in time this will add to the important healing work they already do."

Emily-Jane Stuttard, centre manager, thanked everyone for their help.

She added: "We are excited to have the garden spruced up and to be working with local community partners. Many hands made light work of a spring clean.

"It was a really satisfying morning, with everyone working very hard. We really appreciate it and we are looking forward to having the club back another day."

Also in the news: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Towns and villages across West Sussex prepare to celebrate