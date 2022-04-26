Harrison O’Neill, who lives with his mum Hannah Johnston, 32, and his dad Andy O’Neill, 27, in Nimbus Close, Littlehampton, was born with left atrial isomerism, which means his organs are in the wrong place and his heart is back to front.

Harrison was given two toy refuse trucks and the chance to sit in the truck by the refuse workers during their round on Tuesday, April 12.

Hannah said Harrison’s fascination with refuse collections started after his last surgery in July, 2021, when he heard them outside and ran to the door to see what it was. They waved, and ever since then he watches and waves every week.

Harrison was surprised by Littlehampton binmen on a Tuesday morning

Hannah, a full-time carer for her son, added: “I’ve never seen him so happy.

“We go out every Tuesday to wave and seeing him that day so happy and enjoying himself has allowed us to have a fantastic memory that will last forever, however long he is with us, it was fantastic.” Hannah wanted to say thank you to the workers that surprised her son. She said: “We weren’t expecting that to happen that day, so we were quite surprised by it. “It has just given us the best memory of Harrison, we are so happy and grateful for it.”

A very happy Harrison got to sit in the refuse truck