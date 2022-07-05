Four members of Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club took part in the junior mixed pairs at the RLSS Sussex Branch competition and won first and second places.

Sophia Hendey from The Littlehampton Academy and Jude Morris from The Angmering School were awarded gold medals and a trophy, while Tassia Wormald from The Angmering School and Jack Bristow from St Oscar Romero Catholic School in Goring received silver medals as runners-up.

David Slade, club chairman, said: "This was the first time since the club's formation in 2019 that members had taken part in any life saving competitions.

Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club chairman David Slade, right, with RLSS Sussex president John Stainer and the competition winners, from left, Jack Bristow, Tassia Wormald, Sophia Hendey and Jude Morris

"The three-part competition required the pairs to deal with an identical staged incident involving the attempted rescue of six casualties within a two-minute window, followed by a ten-metre line throw rescue and a 25m swim and 25m tow rescue, both against the clock."

The medals ended a busy few weeks for the club. Members took part in two events at the East Preston Festival – the fete and the grand parade, and then had a stall outside Wave Leisure as part of the Royal Life Saving Society’s Drowning Prevention Week.

Summer open water training and exams have commenced at Southwater Lake and beach work will start at Shoreham, Lancing and Littlehampton at the end of the month, continuing throughout August.

The club has a new Survive and Save class on September 7, after the summer pool break. Download an information sheet and application form at www.lwlsc.co.uk