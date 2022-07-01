1. Summer 2022
There is lots to look forward to in the Worthing and Littlehampton areas for families this summer
Photo: Contributed
2. Sussex Steam Rally
Sussex Steam Rally is a brand new event with more than 1,300 exhibits. This volunteer-led rally run by Sussex Steam Shows will take place at Parham Park on July 9 and 10, with more than 50 steam engines will be on show, including rollers, road locomotives, lorries, showman’s engines and miniature engines.
Photo: Sussex Steam Rally
3. Littlehampton Museum – Oh Mr McGill
Take a peep at the comic world of seaside postcards at Littlehampton Museum’s family-friendly summer exhibition Oh Mr McGill, running until September 3. Try your hand at themed crafts and postcard puzzles, and use the selfie frame to create a digital card from your visit to share it on your socials.
Photo: Littlehampton Museum
4. Littlehampton High Street postcard printing
Seaside postcard printing pop-in activities are being held by Littlehampton Museum as part of its free summer outreach activities. Find the first one in Littlehampton High Street on Saturday, July 9, from 11am to 3pm. There will also be Punch and Judy shows between 12pm and 3.30pm
Photo: Littlehampton Museum