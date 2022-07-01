Summer 2022: Free events in Worthing and Littlehampton for families to look forward to this summer

Families can find plenty to keep them occupied in the Worthing and Littlehampton area over the summer holidays and almost everything we have included in our list is free.

By Elaine Hammond
Friday, 1st July 2022, 2:23 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 2:31 pm

There is so much to look forward to and get involved with and the fun doesn’t end with this events for July to September 2022 either, as we have plenty more ideas in our article Things to do in Worthing: 19 summer suggestions for families

Also in the news:

Arundel Wetland Centre offers young nature lovers a junior wetland ranger adventure this summer

'Atmospheric' Worthing cemetery hosts Sing-along Soiree

Peppa Pig joins families in Worthing for fun run

1. Summer 2022

There is lots to look forward to in the Worthing and Littlehampton areas for families this summer

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Sussex Steam Rally

Sussex Steam Rally is a brand new event with more than 1,300 exhibits. This volunteer-led rally run by Sussex Steam Shows will take place at Parham Park on July 9 and 10, with more than 50 steam engines will be on show, including rollers, road locomotives, lorries, showman’s engines and miniature engines.

Photo: Sussex Steam Rally

Photo Sales

3. Littlehampton Museum – Oh Mr McGill

Take a peep at the comic world of seaside postcards at Littlehampton Museum’s family-friendly summer exhibition Oh Mr McGill, running until September 3. Try your hand at themed crafts and postcard puzzles, and use the selfie frame to create a digital card from your visit to share it on your socials.

Photo: Littlehampton Museum

Photo Sales

4. Littlehampton High Street postcard printing

Seaside postcard printing pop-in activities are being held by Littlehampton Museum as part of its free summer outreach activities. Find the first one in Littlehampton High Street on Saturday, July 9, from 11am to 3pm. There will also be Punch and Judy shows between 12pm and 3.30pm

Photo: Littlehampton Museum

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5