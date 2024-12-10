Young Worthing dancer performing in The Royal Ballet’s Cinderella will get to see herself live in cinema

A young Worthing dancer is preparing to watch her performance on the big screen, as The Royal Ballet’s production of Cinderella is filmed live on stage at the Royal Opera House.

Molly Assig said her eight-year-old daughter Beau Powell cannot wait to see the ballet on screen at the Connaught Cinema on Sunday.

The evening performance on Tuesday, December 10, will be filmed live and Beau will be dancing as a summer fairy.

Trained at JBS Dance in Tarring, Beau has been dancing since she was two, under the guidance of Caroline Jenkins and her mother.

Molly said: "Beau auditioned out of thousands to gain a place as a Junior Associate at the Royal Ballet School. She takes classes with the school every Saturday in Eastleigh and was invited to audition for Cinderella. She was over the moon to learn she was successful.

"This year she was West Sussex gold medallist for her modern solo at the All England Dance semi finals and gained a place at the finals in Wolverhampton. She’s also gained the highest marks in both her ballet and modern exams.

"She’s very excited to see herself on screen. Beau’s performance is being shown at the Connaught Cinema on December 10 and 15.

"We have booked to see it at the Connaught this Sunday. This will be the first time she gets to watch it, and has many friends and family coming to support her. They are filming the live performance this evening."

Beau is trained by Caroline Jenkins for ballet, her aunt Bonnie Assig for tap and her mum Molly Assig for modern and musical theatre. She will be performing at the Royal Opera House until January 9.

Molly said: "She adores to dance, she’s so dedicated and sacrifices such a lot. She has a real passion for it. A lot of her dancing couldn’t be done without the support of her nanny, grandad and my partner Paul."