Youngsters with complex disabilities raise money at Chailey Heritage Foundation triathlon

Children and young people at Chailey Heritage Foundation live with complex disabilities. All are wheelchair users and very few can communicate verbally.

But these challenges haven’t stopped some of them from raising money for their amazing school that means so much to them.

The youngsters in the Hanbury department at Chailey Heritage Foundation launched ‘Hanbury Gives Back’, showing off their skills in three areas of a triathlon: Walker/Trike/Innowalk, Swimming and Powered Mobility.

Each time a young person achieved their target within one of these activity areas, a token was added to the board. By the end of the triathlon challenge, they had filled the whole board and raised funds via their ‘Hanbury Gives Back’ JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/hanburyfundraiser. People can still to the fundraising team.

On the last day, the young people in Hanbury all came together so they could cross the finish line as a team.

Head of fundraising Tanya Hunt said: “Our colleagues at Chailey Heritage provide the very best opportunities for our children and young people to reach their potential, and we are proud of the specialist education and care services which make such a difference.

“It was so moving to hear that the pupils wanted to do something to support the charity, and we are very grateful to each and every one of them. They all worked incredibly hard and it's a great example of the wonderful spirit that exists at Chailey Heritage. The young people and our fantastic colleagues make it a very special charity.”