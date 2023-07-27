Your design could feature on a cup at St Leonards beach front cafe Goat Ledge

Goat Ledge cafe wants local people to come up with a unique design that will feature on coffee cups and pint cups.

A spokesperson for the cafe said: “What does Goat Ledge mean to you? We want entries from young and old, local artists, budding artists and anyone in between. Think goats, plaice, vibes, good food and drink.

"Two winners will be picked for a panel – one for the coffee cup and one for the pint cup. We are very excited to see all your artwork.”

These will then be printed and sold from the cafe as ‘Forever’ cups to cut down on waste. The dimensions are 11 x 24cm for the coffee cup and 15 x 26cm for the pint cup.

To enter, please email your design to [email protected] Last entries to be received no later than August 8.

Goat Ledge has seating on the beach and is known for its freshly cooked locally sourced foods, with vegan and vegetarian options. It also offers coffee, cocktails, sundaes, and local craft beers and ciders.

