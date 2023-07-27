NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Competition for cup designsCompetition for cup designs
Competition for cup designs

Your design could feature on a cup at St Leonards beach front cafe Goat Ledge

Goat Ledge cafe wants local people to come up with a unique design that will feature on coffee cups and pint cups.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST

A spokesperson for the cafe said: “What does Goat Ledge mean to you? We want entries from young and old, local artists, budding artists and anyone in between. Think goats, plaice, vibes, good food and drink.

"Two winners will be picked for a panel – one for the coffee cup and one for the pint cup. We are very excited to see all your artwork.”

These will then be printed and sold from the cafe as ‘Forever’ cups to cut down on waste. The dimensions are 11 x 24cm for the coffee cup and 15 x 26cm for the pint cup.

To enter, please email your design to [email protected] Last entries to be received no later than August 8.

Goat Ledge has seating on the beach and is known for its freshly cooked locally sourced foods, with vegan and vegetarian options. It also offers coffee, cocktails, sundaes, and local craft beers and ciders.

Have you read? New French creperie opens in Hastings

Have you read? Art project to improve graffiti hit Bottle Alley

Goat Ledge bhajis

1. Goat Ledge

Goat Ledge bhajis Photo: supplied

Strawberry Daquiri cocktail new for this summer

2. Goat Ledge

Strawberry Daquiri cocktail new for this summer Photo: supplied

Summer salad

3. Goat Ledge

Summer salad Photo: supplied

Goat Ledge offers a good range of local craft beers and lager

4. Goat Ledge

Goat Ledge offers a good range of local craft beers and lager Photo: supplied

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:St LeonardsHastings