New French crêperie opens in Hastings

Hastings now has its first dedicated crêperie with the recent opening of Crêperie by the Sea.

The new business launched in St Andrew’s Market, in the town centre last Saturday. It is run by Hastings born Penelope Farmer.

Penelope explained: “I am from Hastings but my mother is French and I spent years working in a top restaurant in France learning about the food. This is something I have wanted to do for a long time now and I am very excited to be here. I make everything myself with fresh ingredients.”

As well as classics like butter and lemon with sugar and salted butter caramel, the eatery will be offering delights such as grilled banana with homemade chocolate sauce, creme citron with crushed homemade meringue and apple cooked tatin with buckwheat crumble.

Weekly gallette specials will be arriving in August, made from buckwheat sourced in England. Crêperie by the Sea Wednesday and Thursday from 11am – 5pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am – 6pm and Sunday from 11am - 5pm.

Have you read? Hastings Pirate Day in 55 pictures

Have you read? New coffee shop opening in Hastings town centre

1 . Creperie Penelope Farmer Photo: supplied

2 . Creperie Creperie by the Sea Photo: supplied

3 . Creperie The menu Photo: supplied

4 . Creperie Creperie by the Sea Photo: supplied