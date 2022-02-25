Your views on Hastings ‘family fun factory’ plan for Debenhams site

This week, Graham and Debbie Owen, who launched the Phileas Fogg’s World of Adventures attraction in Brighton, said their new venture, called OWENS, would create more than 60 full and part-time local jobs.

It would provide entertainment for all ages, and span three floors of the 77,000 square foot building in Robertson Street.

The fun factory still needs planning permission from Hastings Borough Council, but the husband and wife duo, from Hastings, hope it will open in the ‘not so distant future’.

Attractions would include ten-pin bowling, a soft play area, crazy golf and a themed restaurant.

Readers commented on the Observer’s Facebook page about the plans.

Daniel Cleave said: “Hopefully Owens will get the green light for this project, Phileas Fogg’s was supposed to have been fantastic. Great news for the town.”

Sally Ross-Mcgill said: “This is such a brilliant idea. Come on HBC and give it the green light. Tourism and money into the town would be fantastic.”

Selina Mitchell said: “Let’s hope this gets the go-ahead and they can start putting some money into giving Hastings town centre a revamp. It’s not fair that Ashford and Eastbourne have had their towns done up.”

Lorraine Stewart said: “Can’t wait for this to open. Be nice to have somewhere to take children of all different ages under one roof.”

Elaine Venables said: “Best idea Hastings has had in ages. Be nice for the kids, as not really much indoors for kids here.”

Frances Mcdade said: “This would be great. We need this sort of thing in this town, as there’s absolutely nothing for families to do in Hastings.”

Alexis Howard said the plans wwould ‘inject some life into a very sad lonely building’.

Louis Pannell said: “This has to be given the green light. There’s virtually nothing for the kids of our town and I’m sick of coffee shops occupying shops.”

However, Clare Stuart said: “I cannot see how this will support small business in the town centre. Come to the seaside and spend the day indoors. What about the extra car parking needed to support this in the town centre?”

And Daisy Sheppard McAuley said: “As a resident living above, the change to the entrance side and opening hours are not popular with us.”

theatrical production - set in an Alice In Wonderland world. It also has an Oliver Twist experience set in the foggy streets of Victorian London.

A family-owned company called Moxie bought the Debenhams building, shortly before the department store chain announced plans to close its Hastings store. Debenhams closed in May last year and has been empty since then.

In December last year, C&O Entertainment Limited submitted a planning application to open a games arcade, including virtual reality and dance games, on the first floor. The arcade would only cover a small portion of the store, but architectural floor plans hinted at proposals for the rest of the building, with opening hours set at 9am to 11pm. These floor plans show an indoor soft play area, cafe, children’s mini-golf area and a three-lane bowling alley.

Hastings Borough Council has not decided whether to give the green light yet, and has received objections to the proposals from owners of nearby flats worried about noise the new venture might create.

