Zero-waste shop in Cranleigh to celebrate third birthday

A zero waste shop in Cranleigh is celebrating its third birthday next week.

For Earth’s Sake, a waste-free and plastic free refill shop, will mark three years of trading on 5th April 2022.

Vanessa Ford-Robbins, owner of For Earth’s Sake, said: “It really doesn’t seem like three years since we opened our doors, and what a three years it has been. Whilst I was sure Cranleigh was the right place to open our first waste-free and plastic free refill shop, the support of our customers and supporters has been phenomenal.

"Though three years of trading is something to celebrate – which we certainly will – there is so much more we can do to show how we all can live a more sustainable life.

"As a small company, a village and a country there is much more we can do for the planet, for its people and for our local environment. I look forward to welcoming customers old and new to our celebration on Saturday 9th April. By all doing our bit and working together we can make a difference to our lives and the planet”

For Earth’s Sake is a not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC), Vanessa said the shop reflects its commitment to both local people and the wider society in general.

To celebrate its 3rd anniversary the shop will be hosting a series of events on its forecourt on Saturday 9th April between 11am and 3pm:

Vanessa Ford-Robbins and Jenny Seagrove on the opening day April 5, 2019.

11.00am - Talk & demo about cleaning “body & soul” with Gemma from Puremess

11.30am - Talk & demo about cleaning “the house” with Isobel from The Natural Choice Cleaning Company

12.15pm - Speech from Vanessa Ford-Robbins, founder and owner of For Earth’s Sake CIC

12.15pm thru 1.00pm - Celebratory drinks, “Greek-Food” savoury treats from The Life Goddess Tasting and sweet treats from Ellie of Fig’s Bakery

2.00pm - Talk & demo about “handmade jewellery & recycling silver” with Kirsty from Time & Tide Jewellery.