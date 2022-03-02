Zeytin Horsham restaurant won Best Kebab Award

Zeytin, in Denne Road, was presented with the British Kebab Award (BKA) at a ceremony on Tuesday.

The 10th annual British Kebab Awards were judged by various people including award-winning journalist James O’Brien, MP Abena Oppong-Asare, Citizen Khan star Adil Ray and MP Carolyn Harris.

Zeytin, which has 4.5 stars on Trip Advisor, also won an award at the 2021 BKA in the same category.

Zeytin Horsham won an award for the second year in a row

Zeytin posted a message of thanks to their Facebook page, saying: “We did it again! Second year running! Best Kebab restaurant regional!

“Thank you to everyone that has shown us so much support since we opened our doors.

“I especially want to thank my amazing staff who help make everything happen! And also a special thanks to my amazing customers who joined me today rosella and marek from Carmela Deli, Gary and kamila hemmings and Chris and Kayleigh Ray. Thank you for coming and supporting us!”

Their post has recieved many positive comments regaring the award and the food, showing its popularity in the town.

To book, visit www.zeytingrill.co.uk

