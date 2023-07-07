Petition to stop Gatwick Airport expansion

Charity calls on Secretary of State for Transport to refuse second runway at Gatwick Airport.

CPRE Sussex has launched a petition opposing plans for a second runway at Gatwick Airport. The charity is urging everyone to sign the petition which will be sent to Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper.

Mr Harper will make the final decision on the proposals, following a planning inquiry. Gatwick Airport wants to bring its ‘emergency’ runway into regular use.

Gatwick's main runway and emergency runway. Picture: ©Jeffrey Milstein

This will create a second runway and thousands of extra flights a year at huge cost to the Sussex countryside and its residents. CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “Gatwick’s plans are totally incompatible with the single biggest threat to our countryside – the growing climate crisis.

"Just last week, the Government’s own Climate Change Committee said there should be no net airport expansion in the UK.

"We urge anyone who wants to protect Sussex – and the wider world – from the misery of drought, flooding and extreme weather events to oppose these plans and sign our petition.”

CPRE Sussex says Gatwick Airport expansion makes achieving net zero targets almost impossible and taxpayers will be left footing the bill for cleaning up carbon emissions.

A second runway will also lead to increased air and noise pollution, risking the health and wellbeing of residents.

Despite this, there has been limited meaningful consultation with the public.

Mr Steedman said: “The way the application process has been conducted has been a travesty of democracy.

"Gatwick wants to rush its plans though a Development Consent Order Planning Inquiry with the final decision made by a government minister, not local representatives.

"We call on the Secretary of State to refuse this application and make a stand for the health of the Sussex countryside and its residents.”

CPRE Sussex is working in partnership with residents’ groups, including CAGNE, to oppose Gatwick Airport expansion.

The charity will be making a formal submission to the upcoming inquiry.