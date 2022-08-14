Sussex Police said a car and coach collided at 3.40pm on a southbound slip road off the A24.
A police spokesperson said: “The man driving the car and the woman passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.
“Seven people from the coach sustained minor injuries from the collision, which were treated at the scene.”
1. Coach fire in Ashington
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to the vehicle fire at London Road, Ashington, on Saturday, August 13
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
