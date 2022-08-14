Photo gallery: firefighters tackle coach blaze after crash in Ashington

A coach went up in flames in Ashington on Saturday afternoon, August 13, after a crash near to the A24.

By Lawrence Smith
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 6:58 pm

Sussex Police said a car and coach collided at 3.40pm on a southbound slip road off the A24.

A police spokesperson said: “The man driving the car and the woman passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Seven people from the coach sustained minor injuries from the collision, which were treated at the scene.”

People can read the full story here.

1. Coach fire in Ashington

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to the vehicle fire at London Road, Ashington, on Saturday, August 13

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

2. Coach fire in Ashington

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to the vehicle fire at London Road, Ashington, on Saturday, August 13

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

3. Coach fire in Ashington

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to the vehicle fire at London Road, Ashington, on Saturday, August 13

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

4. Coach fire in Ashington

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to the vehicle fire at London Road, Ashington, on Saturday, August 13

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
AshingtonA24Sussex Police
Next Page
Page 1 of 5