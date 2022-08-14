Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said that a car and a coach collided on a southbound slip road off the A24 at 3.40pm.

A police spokesperson said: “The man driving the car and the woman passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Seven people from the coach sustained minor injuries from the collision, which were treated at the scene.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to the large vehicle fire at London Road, Ashington, at 3.46pm on Saturday, August 13

“The collision caused the coach to catch fire, affecting roadside grass areas but this was contained and dealt with by the fire and rescue service.”

A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said yesterday: “At 3.46pm we were called to a large vehicle fire at London Road, Ashington.

“Joint Fire Control sent three fire engines from Worthing and Storrington to the scene.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to the large vehicle fire at London Road, Ashington, at 3.46pm on Saturday, August 13

“Upon arrival crews found one bus well alight, which had also spread to a nearby hedgerow.

“Firefighters have extinguished the fire using hose reels, jets and a compressed air foam system, and one crew from Storrington remains at the scene damping down.

“Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

Police said the A24 was not directly affected.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to the large vehicle fire at London Road, Ashington, at 3.46pm on Saturday, August 13

AA Traffic News shows the A24 exit ramp near Ashington is now open and shows that traffic in the area is back to normal.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment about the incident.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.