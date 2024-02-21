BREAKING

Photos and video of electric bike fire in Pease Pottage: dog rescued from property in West Sussex village

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service saved a dog during an incident in Pease Pottage in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, February 21).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 21st Feb 2024, 07:44 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 10:12 GMT

The fire service said on X at 1.15am that they were at the scene of a fire involving a property on Bellevue Farm Road.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

A photographer submitted pictures and video that show firefighters at a block of flats, as well as a destroyed electric bike.

A WSFRS spokesperson confirmed at 9am: “We were called at 12.29am this morning to reports of a fire involving a domestic property on Bellevue Farm Road in Pease Pottage. Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Crawley and Horsham to the scene along with crews from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service. Upon arrival crews were faced with a fire involving an electric bike battery. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a dog from the property and extinguished the fire using two high pressure hose reels and a covering jet.

“Crews remained on scene to ventilate the property before leaving the scene shortly after 2.15am.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to an incident in Pease Pottage in the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 21)

1. Pease Pottage

2. Pease Pottage

3. Pease Pottage

4. Pease Pottage

