The fire service said on X at 1.15am that they were at the scene of a fire involving a property on Bellevue Farm Road.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

A photographer submitted pictures and video that show firefighters at a block of flats, as well as a destroyed electric bike.

A WSFRS spokesperson confirmed at 9am: “We were called at 12.29am this morning to reports of a fire involving a domestic property on Bellevue Farm Road in Pease Pottage. Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Crawley and Horsham to the scene along with crews from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service. Upon arrival crews were faced with a fire involving an electric bike battery. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a dog from the property and extinguished the fire using two high pressure hose reels and a covering jet.

“Crews remained on scene to ventilate the property before leaving the scene shortly after 2.15am.”

