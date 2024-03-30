Sean Barriskill posted the shocking images to the Arundel Notice Board on Good Friday, March 29, having taken them in the afternoon.

He said: “What on Earth! I still can’t believe that I saw this earlier! Just glad my car wasn’t hit! Imagine coming back to this.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police attended the Lido car park in Arundel around 1.30pm on Friday (29 March) following reports of a BMW car colliding with multiple parked vehicles. The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 668 of 29/03.”

Several smashed vehicles were seen at the Lido car park in Arundel on Good Friday. Photo: Sean Barriskill

