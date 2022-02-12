A Sussex Police spokesperson said that the plane had crashed on open downland and that there were two men in the aircraft who received medical attention.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire service was called to the incident on Titch Hill shortly after 1pm.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender from Worthing, as well as an off-road vehicle from Shoreham,” said the spokesperson.

A light aircraft crashed on the Downs near Steyning yesterday (Friday, February 11). Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

WSFRS also said paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene.

There will be more updates to this story as we receive them.

