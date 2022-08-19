PICTURES: Bomb disposal team called to Eastbourne building site

Officers said they were called to Friday Street at around 10.15am on Thursday, August 18, due to the potential ordnance that had been found.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Officers put in a 25-metre cordon and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit safely removed the ordnance.”

An eye-witness said there were several police cars in the area along with around 10 officers.

