PICTURES: Bomb disposal team called to Eastbourne building site
A bomb disposal unit was called to an Eastbourne building site following calls about a potential ordnance, according to police.
By Jacob Panons
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:18 pm
Officers said they were called to Friday Street at around 10.15am on Thursday, August 18, due to the potential ordnance that had been found.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Officers put in a 25-metre cordon and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit safely removed the ordnance.”
An eye-witness said there were several police cars in the area along with around 10 officers.
Page 1 of 3