Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) were called to Victoria Park on Lewes Road at 3:30pm on Tuesday, August 9.

Firefighters were seen spraying water onto the high grass and bushes that surround the park and remained on the scene to check for hotspots.

On Monday, East Sussex crews were also called to a open wild fire in Laughton.

There were no reports of injuries at either incident.

Crews were called at midday and sent two appliances to an area measuring around 50m by 30m which was affected.

Firefighters used hose reels and beaters to put the fire out and remained on scene ensuring there are no remaining hotspots.

The ESFRS said large wildfires are rare but, when they do occur, they can be very serious and affect large areas of the countryside.

The service said fires can start from the smallest spark, so if people decide to smoke, they ask for them to wait until they are somewhere safely away from fields, grassland or woodland.

ESFRS also asks residents to take any rubbish home with them after picnics – so things like glass bottles don’t start fires.

People are also advised by the fire service to postpone any plans for barbecues or bonfires – having been the source of numerous grass fires and garden fires.

The country is at Level three which means there is a 90 per cent probability of Heat-Health Alert criteria being met between now and 11pm on Sunday, August 14 in parts of England.

